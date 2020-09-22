DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Butch McKenna (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s record: 8-2 (MVC champions)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Sam Skibitsky, Jacob Chow, Cole Brown; Juniors — Keegan Foreman, Wyatt Smith, Dillon Wright; Sophomores — Dakota Tompkins, Austin Adams, Zack Putnam.

What to expect: The Cougars are hoping to repeat as MVC champs this year and a better showing at the team state championship. Four of the top five players played a lot of golf this summer, and they are hoping it pays off.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Chris Merrill (seventh year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 8-2 (tied for sixth at states)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Colin Merritt, Will Cassidy, Harrison Gray, Clay Robbins.

Key losses: Nate McBride, Chris Frey.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Gage Ducharme, Connor Brann; Freshmen—Connor Turcotte, Brayden Bashaw.

What to expect: The Red Eddies return the top four players from last year’s team that tied for sixth place at the Class A team state championship. They are looking to continue that success this year with the addition of a few young golfers.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Wayne Martin (second year)

Conference: WMC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 3-3

Returning athletes: Senior — Bert Doughty; Juniors — Aubray Lincoln, Reid Foreman, Anthony Prescott; Sophomore — Jack Hardiman.

Promising newcomer: Senior — Colby Haskell.

What to expect: The Patriots have every player back from last year’s team and expect to be competitive in 2020. They have strong leadership from returning senior Bert Doughty, and he and his teammates are looking to qualify for the individual and state tournament. A strong freshmen and junior class shows promise for the future as well.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Harry Haylock (16th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: B;

Last year’s results: 10-0, KVAC champions and finished third in the Class B state championship.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Rebekah Davis, Morghan Dutil; Junior — Ruby Haylock; Sophomore — Aidan Lind, Billy Visconti, Jake Maheu, Hadley Rethlake.

Key losses: Eli Lind, Lucas Mortensen, Steven Parshall, Hayden Pelletier, Connor Wells.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Noah Carpenter, AJ Davis, Colten Taylor.

What to expect: The Hornets will continue to benefit from the leadership of Morghan Dutil and Ruby Haylock, who were the co-individual girl state champions in 2019. Both played well in tournaments during the summer, including Haylock winning the MSGA Women’s Amateur. Last year, the Hornets met their goal of having fun while creating a competitive environment. This year they hope to once again qualify for the state championship.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Tom LeBlond (eighth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 6-4

Returning athletes: Seniors — Parker Thibault, Bryce Dufour, Mason Beaudoin, Joey Gendron, Gavin Cronkite; Junior — Damon Bosse.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Daxon St. Hilaire, Cooper St. Hilaire; Freshmen —Nick Pellitier, Connor Wolverton.

What to expect: This will be a short season, so the Blue Devils want to come out swinging. They have a strong crop of returning upperclassmen whose experience should serve them well. They hope to competed with Edward Little and Leavitt in the conference this season.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Don Flanagan (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Third place at MVC championship; second place at MVC qualifier; sixth at Class C state tournament.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Abby Flanagan, Clarissa Estrada; Juniors — Averi Beaudoin, Casey Kaplan; Sophomore — Kyle Clavet.

Key losses: Ryan Burnham, Matthew Fortin.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Corbin Eldridge; Freshmen — Carter O’Connell, Reese Beaudoin, Kayleigh O’Connell.

What to expect: The team returns Abby Flanagan, Averi Beaudoin and Kyle Clavet from last year’s state championship tournament team. Abby Flanagan is one of the top girls players in the state. Senior Corbin Eldridge — who joins the team as part of a cooperative agreement between Monmouth and Hall Dale — Casey Kaplan and Carter O’Connell are the early season contenders to make the varsity scoring squad, and all three bring golf experience with them to the team. Don Flanagan believes every player on the roster will make a contribution this season.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Adam Curato (seventh year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 1-9

Returning athletes: Seniors — Levon Mickeriz, EJ Weston, Ethan Casey; Juniors — Ian Cameron, Egan Roy, Logan Cote; Sophomores — Brooke Boutte, Jackson Bisson.

Key loss: Fischer Cormier.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — River Durant, Andrew Cruz.

What to expect: The seniors this year have been part of the program for four years. Curato said that Mickeriz and Weston have worked hard to improve their games over the past year and he is look forward to watching them on the course this season. The Falcons’ season is currently suspended for at least a week due to the growing number of COVID cases in the community. Curato is hopeful to get back on the course in time to finish out the season and compete at the MVC qualifier.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Zach Zondlo (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Finished fourth at the MVC championships.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ben DeBiase, Ethan Cockerham, Cade Tooker.

Key loss: Teddy Forsley.

What to expect: Mt. Abram enters the 2020 season with confidence following the program’s successful first season. The Roadrunners are looking to improve on their fourth-place finish in the MVC championships. Ben DeBiase, who finished fourth at the Class C individual state championship in 2019, will lead the team that is working to achieve its first state birth.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Mark Cyr (13th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Returning athletes: Senior — Nick Frasier; Juniors — John Knapp, Reese Keaton, Ryan Keaton, Ryker Samson; Sophomores — Jet Decker, Connor Hufnagel.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Eben Barker; Freshmen — Jack Cramer, Zack Koban.

What to expect: The Cougars are only allowed to practice this season, and won’t be able to compete against other schools. Cyr said the turnout for practices has been great and he hopes the this year’s practice pays off next season, considering the amount of underclassmen on the roster who have already proven to have strong work ethics and a desire to get better.

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Tom Smith (third year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 0-10

Returning athletes: Sophomores — Xavier Hood, Austin Theriault.

Key loss: Ezra Juray.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Tiger Hopkins; Sophomore — Jamison Bergeron; Freshmen — Adam Hinkley, Cohen Landry, Nathan Straw.

What to expect: Oak Hill continues to see an increase in players each year, and this year the Raiders have enough to compete as a team for the first time in two years. The team is very young and will rely on the leadership of Tiger Hopkins. Jamison Bergeron also adds experience but has yet to experience match play at the high school level. Xavier Hood and Austin Theriault gained valuable experience as freshmen last year, and their continued improvement will be a key to success of this season’s team. The freshmen will be pressed into service earlier than expected due to the shortened season.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Ben Goodall (third year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 1-7

Returning athletes: Seniors — Dylan Davis, Jackson Pierce, Peter Pacholski IV.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Eli Soehren, Lincoln Merrill; Freshman — Teigan Pelletier.

What to expect: The cancellation of football has brought a lot of young, talented golfers to the Oxford Hills program. Typically, the school has a chunk of athletes who play golf recreationally in the summer and then move on to football or soccer once fall sports start. But this fall, some of those athletes have decided to play golf.

POLAND KNIGHTS

Coach: Greggory Rose (sixth year)

Conference: WMC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 2-12

Returning athletes: Seniors — Pam Piirainen, Abby Kane; Sophomores — Nick Garey, Hunter Bracket.

Key loss: Chris Tiner.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Chance Brown; Sophomore — Brody Keefe; Freshmen — Matt Bessette, Alerick Sands, Aidan Webb.

What to expect:: The Knights have four returning players who have varsity experience. Hunter Bracket and Nick Gary have the most experience after productive freshman years and will be looked at to lead the newcomers. The Knights will have a successful season if their returning players play to their potential and help foster the growth of the program’s new additions.

SAINT DOMINIC SAINTS

Coach: Chris Whitney (third year)

Conference: WMC; Class: C

Last year’s results: WMC champions (third place at the Class C team state championship)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Neil LaRochelle III, Emma Skolfield; Sophomore — Miles Frenette.

Key losses: Demetri Gammaitoni, Will Fletcher.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Nick Ferrence; Sophomore — Matt Nguyen; Freshman — Garret Kendall.

What to expect: Losing co-conference champion Demetri Gammaitoni typically would be a tough void to fill. However, the Saints still have the other 2019 co-conference champion, state individual class C runner-up Neil LaRochelle, to go with a promising freshman in Garret Kendall. Returning players Emma Skolfield and Miles Frenette add depth, as does Nick Ferrence, who would normally play football in the fall. St. Dom’s wants improve as much as it can to be in position to secure a spot at the state championship again.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Dianne Fenlason (seventh year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 5-5

Returning athletes: Seniors — Drew Delaney, Sara Henderson, Maddie Labonte, Hannah Coates; Junior —Matthew Fenlason; Sophomores — Myles Labonte, Gavin Hutton.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Owen Bryant, Jack Gilbert, Carter Mitchell; Freshmen —Bryce Marston, Brenden Veilleux.

What to expect: This veteran team should be a competitive bunch this season. Despite not having a conference championship, the Phoenix golfers feel fortunate just to be able to play a limited season. Younger players will have the benefit of playing alongside the more experienced upperclassmen, which should pay dividends next year.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Lonney Steeves (12th year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Returning athletes: Senior — Nate Miller; Juniors — Nate Hachey, Cam Huard.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Jace Corgan; Freshman — Bennett Ross.

What to expect: With this fall’s schedule ever-changing, Winthrop is treating every match as special, and will build towards the qualifier and hopes to make the state tournament. For the most part, the Ramblers are just happy to be playing golf.

