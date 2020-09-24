To the Editor:

As a mother, a Christian, a proponent of public health and a Maine voter, my vote in November is a crucial act of care for my neighbors and for the health of my family and community. For Maine Senate District 18, Gabe Perkins has my vote.

Gabe is a clear supporter of public health. Along with 72% of Mainers, he opposed Question 1 this March, preserving legislation to keep our kids vaccinated. During the pandemic, Gabe has prioritized the safety of our communities by supporting mask wearing in public spaces and other important, science-based interventions that have kept Maine’s cases low. He is a leader who trusts science and knows the importance of public health, especially right now.

The same cannot be said about Gabe’s opponent. I urge all voters to strongly consider our candidates’ public health records before voting. Then join me in supporting Gabe Perkins for Senate District 18.

Allison Long

Buckfield

