I most heartily applaud Mark LaFlamme for his column on the importance of truth in reporting from Sept. 16. The blatant pandering to one political party and the inequitable negative coverage of its competition is just another form of truth manipulation.
We need more reporters who do not project their ideology into reporting. As Detective Joe Friday would say: “Just the facts, Ma’am. Nothing but the facts.”
Kurt Oswald, Auburn
