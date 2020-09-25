MONDAY, Sept. 28
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
THURSDAY, Sept. 31
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Barker Mill Arms, 143 Mill St.
