MONDAY, Sept. 28

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

THURSDAY, Sept. 31

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Barker Mill Arms, 143 Mill St.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
auburn maine, LA this week, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles