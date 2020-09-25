In today’s climate of unrest and stagnation, Laurel Munsell Libby will provide House District 64 with the representation and leadership that is sorely needed in our Maine Legislature.

Laurel’s integrity, morality, and loyalty to the virtues that make a state and nation prosper are without limit. She has an in-depth knowledge of the needs of our elderly, veterans, and the disadvantaged among us. Her life’s experiences have given her a sound background to effectively represent her district. As a business owner, she knows firsthand the challenges faced by small businesses.

Please join me in supporting Laurel on Nov. 3.

Matthew Theriault, Auburn

« Previous