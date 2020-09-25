In today’s climate of unrest and stagnation, Laurel Munsell Libby will provide House District 64 with the representation and leadership that is sorely needed in our Maine Legislature.
Laurel’s integrity, morality, and loyalty to the virtues that make a state and nation prosper are without limit. She has an in-depth knowledge of the needs of our elderly, veterans, and the disadvantaged among us. Her life’s experiences have given her a sound background to effectively represent her district. As a business owner, she knows firsthand the challenges faced by small businesses.
Please join me in supporting Laurel on Nov. 3.
Matthew Theriault, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.