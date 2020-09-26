The Communities of Auburn, New Gloucester, Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls are fortunate indeed to have the judgment, accessibility, transparency and experience of Maine State Sen. Ned Claxton. He will be up for reelection in November and our vote for this extraordinary man will assure us of his continuing and constant awareness of the constituency he serves.
Bob Gardner, Auburn
