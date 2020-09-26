The Communities of Auburn, New Gloucester, Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls are fortunate indeed to have the judgment, accessibility, transparency and experience of Maine State Sen. Ned Claxton. He will be up for reelection in November and our vote for this extraordinary man will assure us of his continuing and constant awareness of the constituency he serves.

Bob Gardner, Auburn

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles