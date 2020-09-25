I am writing as an educator to let people know about Ned Claxton’s record on education and to encourage voters to reelect Ned to the Maine State Senate.

Many, many people admire Ned for his medical knowledge and advice, but do they know that Ned co-sponsored a bill to address student hunger? This bill keeps Maine students from going hungry at school and helps ensure that they will be able to focus and learn effectively.

In addition, Ned co-sponsored a bill to provide funds for the interlibrary loan program and Digital Maine Library to ensure all Mainers are able to more easily access educational and career materials. These bills are especially necessary now during the pandemic, when many more Mainers face food insecurity and remote learning in schools.

Vote for Ned; he gets things done for Mainers.

Susan Weiss, Auburn