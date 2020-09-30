LISBON FALLS – John A. Merchant, 68, a resident of Lisbon Falls, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home. He was born October 31, 1951, in Farmington, the son of Joseph A. Merchant and Beatrice (Veinotte) Merchant. He was a 1970 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. He was a chef for several years having worked at Chuck Wagon in Livermore Falls and the Fox and Hound in North Jay. He and his former wife had owned and operated Café Italiano in Chisholm. He also worked as a chef in Bar Harbor and York; and as dining room specialist for Hannaford in Falmouth, and later joined the meat department. On June 11, 1994 in Portland he married Diana Grover. He enjoyed going to flea markets, old cars, collectables and old bottles. He is survived by his wife, Diana Merchant of Lisbon Falls, his daughter Laurel Merchant of Rumford, grandson, Raymond Hedges of Livermore, stepmother, Lorraine Merchant of Newport, sister, Judy May and husband Charles of Bowie, Md., stepsisters, Debra Grover of Lewiston and Brenda Lowe of Auburn, sister-in-law, Michele Grover and partner Dean Jordan of Jay, stepbrother, Kelly Holmes and wife Ellen of Palermo, uncles, John Merchant and wife Carolyn of Claremont, N.H., and Bill Merchant of Winthrop and former wife, Linda Jones Dean. He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Montford Grover. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore, Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.