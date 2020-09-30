AUBURN – Raymond J. LeBlanc of Minot passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020, at the age of 95. Born in Grand-Tigue, N.B., he was the son of John and Marguerite (Cormier) LeBlanc.

Raymond was a hard-working man; a jack of all trades. He took pride in the fact that he was able to fix anything. The only struggle he had was to stop working, but at the end of the day he always had time to spend with his family. He was the consummate family man; he cherished any time spent with the love of his life, “Tilly” as well as the rest of his family. They loved to go out dancing and he could be seen dancing the night away well into his 90s. They enjoyed travelling back to Canada to visit with loved ones and to reminisce about good times shared. He had a lifelong adoration for the ocean which could only be matched by his enjoyment of a nice seafood meal with his family.

Raymond was a horse-trainer and driver with the USTA and harness racing was a passion he continued throughout his retirement. He helped to care for and train horses in stables across New England, and also in Florida where he and Tilly wintered for several years. He performed in many races at Scarborough Downs as well as several county fairs and beyond. He operated his own small stable at his home with the help of his son, John Paul, for nearly 30 years. He was also the cheerful man in the red suit that could be seen bringing joy to family, friends and neighbors with his horse and sleigh around the holidays.

Raymond leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Domethilde (Cormier) LeBlanc; one son, John Paul J. LeBlanc and his girlfriend Caroline Moody of Minot; three grand-daughters, Michelle Randazzo and her husband Tony of Auburn, Pamela Day and her husband Tom of Lewiston and Lisa Bazinet and her husband Steven of Scarborough; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Tiana, Bentley and Carly; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by one son, Arthur LeBlanc; by two brothers, Clorice LeBlanc and Medas LeBlanc, and five sisters, Eliza Leger, Yvonne Hache, Minnie Belliveau, Leona Cormier and Doris Clement.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, in Lewiston. Family and friends are also invited to attend the funeral service that will begin at 2 p.m., at the same location. Social distancing will be followed.

