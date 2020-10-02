MONDAY, Oct. 5

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion on marijuana ordinance changes, and recommendations regarding the city’s recent talks on housing growth. Regular agenda includes setting a series of special City Council meetings for a City Charter review.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 6

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center, Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting can be viewed at: www.lewistonmaine.gov/2020cc.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7

LEWISTON — Ad Hoc Committee on Equity and Diversity, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

« Previous

filed under: