Katey Branch is the best fit to become Maine senator (District 19) because she cares about others.

Katey dedicates most of her time toward helping others through the Alan Day Community Garden, where she spends her time gardening and harvesting to help feed the community, teaching the youth about leadership skills, and working toward making Maine a greener place.

Katey is always supporting local businesses, and getting involved with local nonprofits like the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy to help advocate for the environment.

As a former youth leader from the youth leadership program at the community garden, I had the chance to get to know Katey Branch on a personal level and work alongside her. She helped me gain a voice in my community and was a supportive role in countless people’s lives.

Branch is a friend to everyone she meets and has a heart of gold.

Katey Branch puts community first.

Madison Sheppard, Waterford