GARDINER – Eleanor B. Gove passed away Sept. 29, 2020 with family at her bedside in Gardiner. She was born Oct. 14, 1931 in Malden, Mass to Mabel Carey Lackedie and John Patrick Byron.Eleanor graduated from Bangor High School in 1949. She graduated from University of Maine at Orono in 1953. On August 29,1953 Eleanor married the love of her life Roy Gove of Auburn.Eleanor was a 7th grade teacher in the Lewiston school system, retiring in 1991.She was past President of the former Lewiston Auburn College Club, former member of the Lewiston Auburn Kiwaniannes, former member of Delta Kappa Gamma (an honorary teacher’s society), a volunteer at CMMC, and a Corporator of CMMC.Eleanor is survived by her three boys and their wives, William Byron and Denise Laura Roy of Auburn, Michael Leslie and Susan Mary Cunningham of Gardiner, and Daniel Joseph and Nancy Littlefield of Lewiston; her 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Roy Gove; her parents; and her two sisters Theresa Coleman of New Hampshire and Joan Collins of Lewiston.