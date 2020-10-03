LEWISTON – Madeline Cote, 84, of Greene, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1936 in Fort Kent, the daughter of Remie Levesque and Cecile (Voisine) Levesque. Madeline attended Lewiston schools, and continued on to work in the woolen mills and shoe shops.

On August 11, 1956 she married Bertrand Cote, and recently celebrated 64 wonderful years together.

She enjoyed crafts, being outdoors, gardening and yard sales. She enjoyed Sunday night card nights with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Madeline was predeceased by both parents; and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Bertrand Cote; son, Rickey and his wife Tina, daughter Gail and her fiancé Ron Raymond; grandsons, Jeremy Tichy and his companion Yuliia, Ryun Cote, granddaughters, Kayla Cote, Myranda and her husband Colin Read; and great-grandchildren, Ayden and Natalie Tichy.

Per the wishes of the family, a committal service will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240