TURNER — A local man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a car on Route 4 near Trask Road.

Police said Dillon Jordan, 33, of Turner was walking in the middle of the northbound lane, wearing dark clothing, when he was struck by an SUV driven by Sandra Shirley, 64, of Auburn.

Jordan died at the scene, police said.

“This area of Route 4 has no street lights and the area was very dark,” Androscoggin County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

It was not clear why Jordan was in the road, police said. Shirley, who was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle, was not hurt.

The crash site was reconstructed. Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: