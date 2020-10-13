LEWISTON – Cecile T. Belanger of Lewiston passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born on Jan. 25, 1930 to Ovila and Irene (Laliberte) Lessard of Lewiston.A life long resident of Lewiston, Cecile graduated from Holy Cross School and was a devout Holy Cross parishioner throughout her life. On June 12, 1948, she married Armand Belanger. Cecile’s ambition in life was to be a mother. She raised three daughters with love, strength and hope. Her passions included cooking, sewing, gardening, and opening her home to her extended family and friends. She was known for her gracious hospitality. Christmas was always a grand affair, with her mother, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Later, her home was a gathering place for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.She worked for a number of years for Answerphone of Maine, and as a receptionist for Central Maine Community College.Survivors include her daughters and their husbands, Claire and Raymond Leary of Waterville, Pauline and Charles Rodrigue of Wilton, and Jo-an and Don Lantz of Boston Mass.; grandchildren include Aimee (Peter) Franzese, Melissa (Tony) Lindsey, Matthew (Carissa) Rodrigue, Laurie (Phil) Catanese, Timothy Langlois, Jenna Nutting, Evan (Alessia) Lantz, Justin Lantz, Jacob Lantz and Sarah Dyer. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Alaine, Miranda and Paige Dukess; Evelyn and Cora Lindsey; Michael and Andrew Rodrigue; Ryan Nutting; and Jack Lantz.She is also survived by three sisters and one brother, Muriel Bernier, Jeannine (Dan) Vachon, Sister Claire Marie Lessard, Raymond (Yolande) Lessard, sisters-in-laws, Lorraine Belanger and Connie Lessard; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Cecile is predeceased by her husband, Armand; her sister, Georgette Derosby, and her brothers, Robert and Donald Lessard.Her family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Fairchild for his care, and Monique and Mike Laberge for their time and devotion. In addition, they would like to thank her nurses from Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. A very special thank you goes to her CNA, Laura, for her kindness and attention to Cecile.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comDue to Covid restrictions, a private Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated for Cecile and interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in loving memory of Cecile to: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice https://androscoggin.org/

