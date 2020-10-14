PERU – Nicholas J. Lavorgna Sr. passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 at CMMC after a brief illness.

Nick resided in Peru and is the son of James and Bambina (Ciccarelli) Lavorgna. He graduated from Stephens High School, class of 1953 and served in the U.S. Army with the military police stationed in Germany.

Nick was very passionate about education, he graduated from Bridgton Academy and Bliss Business School and earned a Bachelor of Science in business education from Husson College. His vocation was as a business teacher for 35 years in the Mexico and Rumford school system. He was a member of the American Legion Post 24, Veterans of Foreign War Post 1248, The Snowshoe Club and The Maine Teacher’s Association.

Nick was active in the community, teaching driver’s education in the summers, teaching adult education, and supervising the school’s prom each year. He created many programs and enjoyed his students very much.

In his formative years, Nick worked a variety of jobs and started a business for his mother called “Lavorgna’s Spaghetti House”, which became well known in the Rumford area for homemade pasta and ethnic Italian food.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as motorcycling, boating, skiing, walking, and traveling among many others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman often spending the different seasons with his children, son-in-law and relatives.

Nick and his wife Pauline lived a story book love story and he cherished his wife and children very much. He shared many fond memories with his grandchildren and especially enjoyed going to his grandson Jack’s sporting events. Nick loved life and lived with no regrets.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Pauline; his children, Nick Jr., John, and Lynn (Marc) Landry; his grandchildren, Jack, Brittany, and Seneca; and several brothers-in-law and sisters in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nick is predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Elizabeth (Charles) LaRocca, and Madeline (Eugene) Brown, and his brothers, Michael (Diane) Lavorgna, James (Mary) Lavorgna, and Anthony (Gloria) Lavorgna.

Private services will be held at Holy Savior Church in Rumford. Services are under the care and direction of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, 250 Penobscot Street, Rumford.