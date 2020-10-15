To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Jennifer Blastow who is running for Maine State House District 72. I have known Jen for 25 years. She is honest, dependable,and will be a strong advocate for affordable health care, our environment, and local small businesses. She is devoted to her family, her job as a nurse practitioner,and her community.

She has given hours volunteering at the Otisfield Community School, the Alan Day Community Garden, and on the board of Norway Memorial Library. Running over 25 marathons shows that she has the tenacity to stick with a commitment. Jen is a good choice to represent Oxford, Otisfield, and Mechanic Falls.

Alana Grover

Otisfield

