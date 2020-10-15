Stonehill

EASTON, MA — Katherine Clavette, of Naples, graduated with the Class of 2020 during a virtual Commencement Ceremony this summer at Stonehill College.

Initially scheduled for Sunday, May 17 with a traditional in-person format but knocked off course by COVID-19, Stonehill’s 69th Commencement finally took place on Saturday, August 8 making history as the College’s first virtual Commencement and the first ever held in August.

Ohio

ATHENS, OH — Erika Johnson, of Poland, ME graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio University.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Britain.

St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Kayleen Fellows of Harrison has graduated from St. Lawrence University. A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August 2021.

