BERLIN, NH — Northwoods Casino, located at 155 Emery Street in Berlin, is pleased to announce the standing poker champions for 2020 thus far.

Among the long list of players who placed in the weekly poker tournaments, a handful of poker enthusiasts emerged as frontrunners in each month’s Tournament of Champions from January through September. The standings are as follows:

January: Howard Cismowski, Clifford Hudon, Jason Stevens

February: Ralph Cass, Adam Goodrich

March: Ralph Cass, Jun Jun Law

July: Robin Hood, Ralph Cass & Ron Prior Jr

August: Jason Stevens, Adam Goodrich & Howard Cismowski

September: Joe Rodgers, Robert Lambert

October: Charlie Napier and Terri Letarte

Although poker tournaments are held regularly, these championship games are typically played on the first Saturday of the month and are by invitation only. To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, a player must place in a paying position in at least one game during the prior month. A Champion of Champions is named in January from a selection of players who have participated in the Tournament of Champions games during the prior year. That winner gains claim to the tournament’s cash prize, a championship poker bracelet and the championship poker belt that remains on display at the main entrance to the casino.

Poker tournaments are held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 pm. Dates, buy-ins and add-ons vary, please consult the website calendar at www.northwoodscasinollc.com or call 603.723.9550 for more information.

Northwoods Casino is a charitable gaming facility currently doing business at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. Since opening the doors in May of 2018, the staff and patrons of Northwoods Casino have worked together to provide over $160,000 in financial assistance to a number of qualifying New Hampshire 501c organizations.

filed under: