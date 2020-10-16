REGION — Rockband 101 with David Clark $210 — Is playing in a rock band on your bucket list? Then this course is for you. This two hour a week, five weeks program will teach you fun pop-rock songs. A new five week session will follow. The overall focus will be an informal, stress-relieving jam session with pizza and water provided. Even if you have no experience you will learn to play 2-3 songs! The Crabby Patties age 9-13, time 5 -7 p.m., Rock n’ Roll Rebels age 14-20, time 3 – 5 p.m., Old School Ages 20 and up 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Location: 1285 Salem Rd, Salem Township, starting Saturdays Nov. 7 – Dec 5 for 5 weeks at Clark Rockband Studio,

Becoming a resource family in Maine with Kasey McDouough – Free! You can be the life-changing person for a child in Maine. Become a foster or adoptive parent! Learn about the licensing process and the different ways you can help. There is a special need for people who can care for infants, sibling groups, and adolescents, while also supporting the reunification process. There are currently over 100 Maine children waiting to find a forever family. Join us for this informational meeting (ages 21 and over). On Oct 28, Wed from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington, ME 04938, 207-778-3460.

filed under: