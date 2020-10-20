I met Kent Ackley when he played the fiddle at a church supper. We see each other around town, and I always bend his ear. We don’t always agree, but he listens.

Augusta is where our representatives meet to solve Maine problems, not engage in political posturing. Local problems need common sense solutions; this is where Kent shines. Independent, practical, results oriented, he has worked on bills vital to our health — legislation to test well water for arsenic and clearing lakes of invasive plants.

Gas mucking up your chainsaw or mower? Kent ensured that Kennebec residents have access to ethanol-free gas. After the tragic death in the Farmington gas explosion, Kent sponsored a bill providing benefits to the families of firefighters who die in the line of duty. It’s hard to argue with that kind of problem solving.

Let’s keep Ackley representing House District 82; he’s got work to do.

Dori Burnham, Monmouth