FARMINGTON – Clayton G. Hiltz, “Harley”, 74, a resident of Jay, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, following years of struggle with COPD and emphysema. He was born Sept. 2, 1946 in Livermore, the son of Rena J. (Casentino) of Oquossec and Wilton Richard Hiltz of Livermore Falls. He received his education in the Livermore and Livermore Falls school systems.

In 1964 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. First serving with the 41st Infantry at Fort Ord in California and later with the 87th engineers at Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam he was promoted to specialist E-5 becoming a non-commissioned officer. Serving in new duties and assignments, which involved harm from hostile fire or being exposed to an explosion of a hostile mine. Clayton served two tours in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967.

Clayton loved to hunt and fish and was often with his stepfather, Alfred Breton or best friend T-Bob L’Italien. In 1977 he purchased a 1200 c.c. Harley full dresser motorcycle. His daughter Tina named it “Rose-Bud”. Clayton enjoyed 40 years and 45,000 miles of riding and runs on Rose-Bud.

Clayton was a life member of V.F.W. Post 3335 in Jay. For a long time he served on the honor guard detail for burial of deceased veterans. Firing volley shots as a salute to that veteran.

In January of 1968 he started working at the Androscoggin Paper Mill in Jay. After 40-plus years in 2009 he retired as the operator of #1 supercalander. During his three years of the strike at that mill he worked for Wilton Plumbing and Heating and Ranor. After passing the Maine State Licensing board he became a licensed oil burner technician. In 1984 after serving on jury duty he wrote to then Governor, Joseph E. Brennan. Impressed by that letter, Governor Brennan called Clayton to utilize his letter in his State of the State Address.

He did, and his letter became part of Maine’s recorded history. His adventurous nature took him up country ATVing, with friends, white water rafting on the Kennebec River in Bingham with wife Cindy and a number of times solo skydiving at the Pittsfield, Maine Airport.

In 1978 Clayton was fortunate in meeting an extraordinary and unique woman, Cynthia Ann Lovejoy of North Turner. They were married in 1984. She was the love of his life and his best friend. They were together for 42 years.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Cynthia Hiltz of Jay; three children, Crystal Wood and husband Don of Arkansas, Tina L. Rose and companion Paul Caruso of Phillips and Kristopher L. Hiltz and companion Diamond Perry of Hebron; siblings are sisters, Barbara Bushie and companion, Don of Rumford, Mione Douin and companion, Alston Tuttle of New Sharon, brother, Allen Hiltz of Jay; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and close family friend, Samantha Spencer.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Richard Hiltz. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

If desired contributions may be made to:

V.F.W. Post 3335

Education Fund

64 Jewell St.

Jay, ME 04239