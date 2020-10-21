• Brandon L. Ducharme, 32, of 51 Pleasant St., Mechanic Falls, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 3:03 a.m. Wednesday at 213 Bethel Road, West Paris, by Maine State Police.

• Zachary L. Giberson, 30, on charges of falsifying physical evidence and aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, 5:25 p.m. Monday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Cody E. Niemi, 27, on a probation violation, 6:51 p.m. Monday at 271 Route 121, Otisfield, by Maine State Police.

• Lyndon B. Proulx, 27, of 113 Greenwood Road, West Paris, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 2:16 a.m. Wednesday at 213 Bethel Road, West Paris, by Maine State Police.

• Erik E. Simoneau, 42, of 126 Cheryl Lane, Oxford, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct, 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Amber E. Tidmore, 29, of 133 Walnut Drive, Deerlodge, Tennessee, on charges of assault and disorderly conduct, 10:29 p.m. Monday at 157 Station Road, Hebron, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: