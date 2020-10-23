Former New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew was a Democrat who switched to the Republican Party last year. Why? Because he was told by Democratic leaders he had to vote to impeach the president, or his “no” vote could result in heavy political consequences for him personally. Why don’t more Democrats follow?

Coercion is wrong.

The Democratic Party is losing credibility. We are on the brink of socialism.

God help us. Vote red.

Joan Villani, Lewiston