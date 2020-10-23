As both constituent and medical professional, I strongly support Rep. Bettyann Sheats for House District 64.

She richly deserves her reputation as a public health candidate and community advocate. Her approach is well researched and science-based. She championed the Kids Safe Products Act banning BPA from baby bottles. She has worked to get hormone-disrupting PFAs out of our water, phthalates out of food packaging, lead out of homes, and cancer-causing flame retardants out of furniture.

She is an advocate for bicycle safety, and has been key to organizing local food drives. Her active and consistent public health record shows that she understands that a thriving community depends on a healthy citizenry. She is fair, honest, well-informed, and deeply committed to our community.

I hope others join me on Nov. 3 and vote to reelect Rep. Sheats as our District 64 representative.

Peter Elias, MD, Auburn