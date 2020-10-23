We are voting for candidates who’ll either uphold the founding fathers’ vision of America (Trump) or will turn it into a socialist nation (Biden).

We’ve seen in true history (not what is commonly taught in schools, unfortunately) that socialism doesn’t work. Look at China, Russia, and Venezuela. Socialists say things that sound good, but they don’t work. You cannot tax a people into prosperity. You cannot take from one person who is working hard, and give to someone else who isn’t or won’t. (I’m not discriminating against those who are ill and can’t work, but those who can, should.)

So, you’re not voting for your valentine here! Even if you think Donald Trump is crass or doesn’t talk like other politicians, I say, thank God he doesn’t. He’s delivered on his campaign promises of 2016, unlike Biden who’s been in politics for 47 years and has accomplished nothing.

Trump 2020. Keep America Great.

Pam Vaillancourt, Auburn