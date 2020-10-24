LEWISTON – Lestina M. (Casey) Harris, 53, passed away Oct. 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1967 in Alexandria, Va., the daughter of James and Carol (Cushman) Casey.

On Dec. 22, 1985 she married Kelly Harris Sr. in Pownal. She was employed most recently by Community Concepts, and held many other positions in her life. Lestina was an avid crafter, attending craft fairs, making gifts for her family, craft crops/expos. She especially loved spending time with family and friends and her cats.

Lestina is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kelly G. Harris Sr. of Lewiston; two sons, James A. Casey and partner Andrea of North Carolina, Kelly G. Harris Jr. and partner Teddy of Lewiston, two daughters, Rebecca Casey and fiancée Andrew Kreinbrook of West Virginia, Jessie Harris of Lewiston; mother, Carol Casey of Virginia; granddaughters Lestina, Makenna, Allie, Mykelti and Casey, grandsons Kelan, Dameon, Jacob, Mikey, and Quinten.

She was predeceased by her father, James G. Casey; granddaughter, Haley, grandson, Jameson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lestina’s memory to

Rebecca’s Reason,

192 West Vienna Street,

Clio, MI 48420.

﻿