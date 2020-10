LEWISTON – Michael P. Coffren Sr., of Lewiston, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from Mesothelioma. Born to Nettie E. (Smiley) and George F. Coffren Sr.

He leaves behind children, Sharon Coffren and Michael Coffren Jr.; siblings, Mary Bent, George Coffren Jr., Darlene Coffren and Cleo McLaughlin.

Predeceased by his parents; sisters, Judy Jordan and Sheila Henry; nephew, Scott Henry.

A private family Celebration of Life to be held later.

