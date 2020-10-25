LEWISTON – Bertrand A. Beaule, 99, of Lewiston, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2020 at D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

He was born in Lewiston on June 4, 1921, the son of the late David and Alice (Bilodeau) Beaule. He made Lewiston his home for his entire life.

Bert attended local schools and as a young man worked at the Hill Mill and Woolworth Machine Shop before enlisting in the Air Force in 1942. Bert graduated from pilot school at Davis Monthan Air Force Base as a flight officer in 1945.

Upon Bert’s return to civilian life, he was employed at Sears Roebuck for a few years and as a flight instructor at Twitchell’s Airport in Turner. Bert then began his career as a skilled machinist at Bergeron Machine Shop where he worked until his retirement in 1963.

Bert loved fishing and hunting and especially enjoyed flying his brothers to The Forks and Moosehead and Chamberlain Lakes. Bert was very well known for his machine skills and could create and fix just about anything from wood to metal. He loved helping his family and friends any chance he got.

Bert was a devout Catholic and attended Holy Family Church.

Bert will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors include his two brothers, Leo, and Gerard and his wife Gilberte Desrochers, one sister, Jeannette Chandonnet; a sister-in-law, Rolande (Marchand) Beaule, wife of the late Roger Beaule. He also leaves 49 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers and six sisters.

A special thanks to D’Youville Pavilion, 4th Floor West and Bert’s caring neighbors who looked after him daily.

A Funeral Mass honoring Bert’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. till the time of the service at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Attendance will follow CDC current guidelines of face coverings and social distancing. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

