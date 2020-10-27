GREENE – Donald N. Perreault of Greene passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 after a long illness. He was 70. Don was born in Lewiston on May 8, 1950, the son of Normand and Jeannette (Tanguay) Perreault.

Don was educated in Lewiston schools, he graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in 1968 and then went on to Northeastern University in Boston, majoring in History. Don graduated from Northeastern in 1976 and later attended Suffolk University, also in Boston. He received a LLD law degree from there.

Except for a short stint as a part-time Boston cab driver Don’s entire working career was spent at the Northeastern University Computation Center. What had started as a co-op job lasted for over 30-years of employment. It spanned many eras of computing from the early days of boxes of punch cards, reams of printouts, and tape drives the size of refrigerators to today’s era of laptops, iPhones, and the Internet. Don’s interest in computers went beyond work and he had spent many enjoyable hours computer gaming on the Internet where he developed many online friendships. These included friends from England, Turkey, Romania, and Australia.

Upon retirement from Northeastern Don moved back to Maine in 2005. He moved into the house in Greene which he had earlier purchased as a 3-season camp and later had converted to a year-round home. His love of growing things soon filled the house with a large collection of houseplants and the yard with flowers, berry bushes, and fruit trees.

Don had many other interests in life. Besides a life-long passion for the study of history he enjoyed playing pickup games of soccer in the parks of the Boston area and was an avid bicyclist. For many years his basic means of transportation in Boston was by bicycle. On two occasions Don bicycled from Boston to his home in Maine and then back, a two-day trip each way. His longest cycling trek was in September of 1975 when he and his friend Dan bicycled from Lewiston to Quebec City and returned for a total 13 days and over 500 miles.

Don was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by brothers David of Lewiston, Daniel and wife Judy of Auburn, and sister Suzanne and husband Mike Blais of Sabattus. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Don also leaves behind many close friends, especially his friend Rachel Weiner.

Don Perreault’s journey down Life’s road has come to an end. He has arrived in that place where we are all headed. Between now and then we will miss him dearly.