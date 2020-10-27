NAPLES, Fla. – Jean Buotte Caron of Naples, Fla. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Jean, affectionately called Grammy or GG by family, was born in Rumford, Maine on Jan. 8, 1930. It was in Rumford that Jean met the love of her life, Joseph Omer Caron in 1950 while he was working as a bag boy at the local grocery store. They were married for 60 years during which time they were devoted to raising their four children. Omer and Jean lived in Rumford until 1963 when they moved to Lewiston. They lived in Lewiston for 24 years until they retired to Naples, Fla. in 1987. Jean was a force of nature. In addition to raising their children and being a devoted wife, she was a kind and passionate worker. She worked at the New England Telephone Co. for 30 years and ultimately became the President of her IBEW Union chapter. When not tending to the family or making her top-secret fudge recipe, Jean enjoyed reading and loving her animals. Jean leaves behind her four children, Denise Caron and her husband Tony McDonald and their daughter Kate; Mark Caron and his wife Sally; Patricia Caron and her significant other Tom Eaken; Melissa Caron and her significant other James Fish Jr. and her children, Courtney and Carley Giddings, James, Joseph and Jaxon Fish. A private service will be held in her honor when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.