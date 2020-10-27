BETHEL – Mary Annette (Emery) Cobb passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus Oct. 25, 2020, joining her beloved husband of 65 years, James.

She was born March 4, 1933 in Bethel, daughter of Guy and Ruby (Chandler) Emery. She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1953.

June 22, 1952, she married the love of her life, James P. Cobb. Together they raised three sons and a daughter in the homes they built in Bethel and Bryant Pond. Seldom did you see one without the other.

Primarily a homemaker, she was employed as a dowel clipper at Kendall’s in West Bethel and later as a housekeeper at the Bethel Inn. In her “retirement” she kept the Woodstock Town Office spic ‘n’ span for many years.

She loved to dance with Jim. They seldom missed attending the dinner dances at the Legion in Locke Mills. Sitting still was not her forte and she was often seen using the lawn mower to trim where Jim couldn’t go with the tractor.

Serving God was important to her. As the helpmeet she was called to be, she partnered with Jim as a volunteer at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris from the day it opened and joined him in the projects he took on helping others. She quietly loved everyone she met.

Mary is survived by her children, Llewellyn of Greenwood, Rebecca Lane and her husband Matthew of Strong, Preston of Pennsylvania, and James A. and his wife Erika of North Carolina; much loved grandchildren Donna, Miranda and Mat, Calla and Ricky, Preston J. and Abby, Mary and Jon, Elise and Sav, James R. and Lauren, Trinisa, Grace, and the twelve children they have among them; her brother Walter Emery and his wife Stephanie of North Carolina and her sister-in-law Pauline Martin of Lewiston.

She was predeceased by her beloved Jim; her parents; her sisters-in-law Betty Tripp and Jeanette Conant, brothers-in-law Marland Tripp, Clinton Conant and Allan Martin, daughter-in-law, Becky (Porter) Cobb; and grandson, Daniel Cobb.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

