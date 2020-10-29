TURNER — MSAD 52 Adult Ed is offering a Behavioral Health (BHP) Professional training and certificate program. The BHP course consists of 12 on-demand online modules and a virtual live session with a certified BHP instructor.

Children’s behavioral health services are vital to Maine’s children with intellectual disabilities, autism and mental health disorders and their families.

As an integral part of the child’s treatment team, a certified Behavioral Health Professional has the opportunity to make an immediate impact while helping a child grow and develop to their full potential.

There are six sessions:

Nov. 7 and 14, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 and 13, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 and 19, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 24, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 and 16, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 and 30, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information is available online at www.msad52.maineadulted.org or call 207-225-1010.

Thanks to funding being provided by Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services, course fees ($200) are waived at this time but there is a $25 administrative fee.