100 Years Ago: 1920

Mrs. T.L. McKenney of Littlefields has been having a quart of ripe raspberries one night every week for supper. There are plenty more to ripen if the frost is delayed a while.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Dr. Alexander Tanous, internationally known lecturer on extrasensory will be the featured speaker at a banquet for the Lewiston-Auburn Cosmetologists Association on Nov. 10 at Steckino’s Restaurant. A Maine native, Dr. Tanous graduated from Boston College with a degree in Philosophy, a degree in sacred sciences from Fordham University, and a Doctor of Divinity degree from the College of Divinity of Indiana.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Theater At Monmouth presents “Bump in the Night Comes Back!”, with five scary stories adapted and acted by Michael O’Brien. The presentation will be staged twice at Cumston Hall, Main Street, Saturday. The stories include “The Signalman” by Charles Dickens, “Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” by Ambrose Bierce, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving and two other stories.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

