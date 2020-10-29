NORWAY — Cottage Street Creative Exchange is pleased to welcome Oxford Hills native Dana Ryerson to the board of directors. Ms. Ryerson is featured on the front of the gala invitation in a screenshot of her dancing on a ledge overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in a colorful display of how to stay healthy during this time. Dana danced with the teen Art Moves Dance Troupe during high school. She has continued dancing off and on throughout her adult life, picking it back up in earnest, along with hiking, during the pandemic. In a few short months her experience and perspective have enhanced our board of directors. She joins Darlene Gray, Amanda Daniels, Mickie Shibles, Koley True and Artistic Director Debi Irons.

Virtual entertainment for the November 7 gala begins at 7 p.m. via zoom. A donation of $13 gets you the link. Music of The Cobblestones Lite will accompany a fashion show by Art Moves Dance Ensemble at Expansion Arts Dance Studio of Eleanor’s Closet. A gorgeous rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah sung by Carolyn Plourde will be danced to by dancers from Art Moves Dance Studio, Expansion Arts and regular gala guests Collective Motion, The Moving Company, and Casco Bay Movers. Featured will be the premier of Evolve within/without Pandemia, a 20 minute video dance film by award-winning filmmaker André Rosa of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil using video contributions of dancers from Maine and Brazil, along with the poetry of Richard Blanco and the music of Peter Jones, Marcia Hempel and others. A Questáo é When, a previous collaborative video dance created to the music of Davy Sturtevant may be seen on Cottage Street Creative Exchange’s facebook page.

An online silent auction via 32auctions.com, with donations from Sakura Hair Studio, The Raven Collection, Abigail Sayen LMT,CPC, Dolce Amici Gelato and Cocktails, 290 Maine Street, The Tribune and more will begin at 5 a.m. November 5 and close at 7 p.m. November 7 in time for the video performance. Clothing from Eleanor’s Closet will be auctioned from post-gala through November 9 at 9 also via 32auctions.com.

Mouth-watering pre-show options include dining in or taking out from Dolce Amici or delivery from Kezarstone Catering. Dolce Amici’s $25 Gala Menu: Primo: Brie baked with nuts and caramel, served with crostini Secondo: Harvest Salad, Stuffed pork loin with mashed potatoes Dolce: Tiramisu.

Kezarstone will deliver enough for 4 people for $100: Baked Brie with fig jam and roasted nuts with crostini, Baked dates stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in prosciutto, Apple Gorgonzola tartlets and Honeyed peach ricotta canapés.

The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad.

To get the Zoom link and other gala details, including how to donate, please go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com. and click on events.

