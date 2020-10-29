WESTBROOK – Adele Brody Silverman, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 in Westbrook. She was born in Auburn on August 19, 1935, the daughter of Henry and Pearl (Meltzer) Brody.

After graduating from Edward Little High School, Adele studied at the University of Maine Orono and then transferred to Bates College, where she graduated in 1957. She married Morris Silverman in 1956 and was married to him for 59 years until his passing in 2015.

After having children, Adele attended University of Southern Maine where she earned her Master’s Degree in Reading. She taught in Lewiston at St Patrick’s School, Jordan School and then spent 27 years as a second-grade teacher at the Governor Longley School. In 2011 she received the Yellow Bus Award from the cities of Lewiston and Auburn for her devotion to the reading success of elementary students. She started a Read-In and involved community members to come to school once a week to read with the children. She became a mentor teacher for those who wanted to enter the field of elementary education.

She is survived by her son, Louis Silverman and his wife Debbie Collins and their two children, Sara and Sam of Newport Beach, Calif; her daughter, Nancy Silverman Levinsky and her husband Ken along with their two children, Andrea and Greg of Portland.

The family would like to thank Avita of Stroudwater for their sincere devotion to Adele’s well-being.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may

be sent to:

Temple Shalom

74 Bradman St.

Auburn, ME 04210

« Previous