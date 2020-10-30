100 Years Ago: 1920

The Girls’ Friendly Club of the Sixth St. Congregational church, Auburn, will serve a cafeteria lunch in the vestry at 6:30 this evening to which all are invited. The teachers and officers of the Sunday School will meet at the same time and instead of arranging a separate supper, they will attend that of the Girls’ Club.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Community Little Theater group is hollering “Help” and their anxiety seems justified. The plans for the production of “Light Up the Sky” in December have been abandoned due to the lack of response from area residents. Not nearly enough people showed up for the try-outs, and if this trend continues, it’s said, live theater in Lewiston-Auburn will die. The theater group has functioned for 30 years for the enjoyment of both those persons who participate in the actual productions and for those seated in the audiences. A spokesman for the group said: “if the citizens of Lewiston-Auburn want it to continue, they will have to support it.” Tentative plans are being discussed for a production in the spring … if there are favorable preliminary activities.

25 Years Ago: 1995

St. Joseph’s Youth Hockey and Cheering will hold a benefit dance featuring “The Moondawgs” Saturday from 8:30 pm. to 12:30 am. (doors open at 8 pm) at the Multi-Purpose Center, Birch Street in Lewiston. Costumes are optional. Tickets are $25 a couple and $15 for single. They can be purchased at Victor News, Goldsmiths and the Multi-Purpose Center office. The dance is also being sponsored by Modern Woodmen.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: