Our dog recently stepped into a spring trap. The trap was on a well-used walking trail, which was not posted as “private.” The dog was on a leash and not off the trail. We ourselves could have put a foot into the trap. We are hoping that trappers will mark their devices in areas where people and dogs are likely to be passing.
Ann Adams, Lewiston
