Our dog recently stepped into a spring trap. The trap was on a well-used walking trail, which was not posted as “private.” The dog was on a leash and not off the trail. We ourselves could have put a foot into the trap. We are hoping that trappers will mark their devices in areas where people and dogs are likely to be passing.

Ann Adams, Lewiston

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles