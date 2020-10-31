I have had the privilege of acting as a volunteer poll watcher. I am impressed by the work of all I saw. Voters with physical disabilities work hard to vote in person. I saw community members assisting new voters. It is democracy in action.

Municipal clerks and their poll workers have been working hard since early October accepting our early in-person ballots and mail-in ballots. Processing of early ballots has now started — results will only be revealed on Election Day. Poll workers follow regulations with precision. Even at the end of a long day, they treat everyone with courtesy and respect.

My deep thanks go to these workers who carefully guard our democracy.

Please remember to do your part and vote.

Frank Kieliszek, Norway

