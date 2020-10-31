RUMFORD – On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Dianne Gallant passed away in the comfort of her home after her battle with Alzheimers.

Dianne was born Jan. 11, 1948 in Augusta to Rose and Henry Fortin. There, she grew up with her two brothers and two sisters. She was a Cony High Alum and continued her education where she pursued her Nursing degree.

Dianne raised three children in Rumford where she planted her roots living in the same home for the last 43 years. Dianne began her nursing career in Rumford working at the Rumford hospital and then continuing on at Franklin Memorial.

Throughout her life she was a devoted catholic, church held a very special place in her heart. Dianne was an avid philanthropist giving back at any chance she could. She enjoyed traveling, birds, painting, taking the time to stop and smell the flowers and long car rides with her life long partner, Larry, where they enjoyed stories on the cassettes.

She is survived by partner Larry Murphy Sr.; her two children Kathleen and Jon Gallant; her siblings Ken, Annette and Gloria; her four grandchildren Emily, Matthew, Courtney and Caitlin; and her great-grandchildren who meant so much to her; along with many other stepchildren and grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Ron, daughter Michelle, and her parents.

Join us in the celebration of Dianne’s life, Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Parish of the Holy Savior.