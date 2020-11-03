LEWISTON — The Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department charged a 20-year-old Auburn man with murder in connection with the Oct. 31 fatal River Street.

Abdikadir A. Nur was arrested by Auburn police Monday at approximately 9 p.m. at his mother’s residence on Aspen Street in Auburn, according to a statement from the State Police late Tuesday afternoon. Nur was arrested on a Maine State Police warrant for violation of conditions of release.

Nur was out on $10,000 bail since Sept. 30 after being arrested by Lewiston Police for elevated aggravated assault in July for his involvement in a previous shooting in May, according to the statement. He is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office approved an arrest warrant for Nur this afternoon for the additional charge of murder related to the shooting Saturday evening of 18-year-old Hassan Hassan on River Street in Lewiston. He later died at Central Maine Medical Center at 2:44 a.m. Sunday.

Police previously charged Nur in connection with the shooting of George Simmons on May 27 in the area of 147 Bartlett St. Police responded to the shooting at about 5:10 p.m. that day and found Simmons had a single gunshot to the abdomen, police said.

The murder charge against Nur is a result of an extensive investigation by the Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Portland Police Department, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the statement.

« Previous