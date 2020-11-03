Benefit food and bake sale planned for teenager

LIVERMORE — A benefit food and bake sale for Braylyn will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Livermore Community Building, 25 Church St. Braylyn, 13, was diagnosed at birth with aortic stenosis, with a heart aneurysm. She will go to Boston’s Children’s Hospital in the next couple of months for two lifesaving surgeries.

The family is trying to raise money to help with expenses for Braylyn’s single mother, Jill, to get back and forth to Boston and to help pay household expenses. She will be out of work for possibly four to five months.

An account has been set up, called Bray’s Benefit, at Otis Federal Credit Union, Jay, for anyone who would like to make a contribution.

Rumford Daughters of Isabella to meet Nov. 10

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Holy Savior Parish Hall.

Due to the pandemic, food and drink will not be provided. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Patricia Hopkins, at 61 years as a member, is being noted as a 25-plus member.

Sabattus American Legion to honor all veterans

SABATTUS — American Legion Post 135 will honor veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. Veteran’s Day, Sunday, Nov. 11. The post will host a free curbside coffee and muffin event to honor those who have served the country. It is open to all veterans. The post is at 40 Island Road.

Maine Preservation to present awards

YARMOUTH — Maine Preservation’s signature annual event will be held online this year and become a week-long celebration of preservation successes, culminating in a live online party at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

During the week of Nov. 9 the group will honor awardee projects, teams and sponsors on the website, social media and by email and there will be an opportunity to vote for a favorite project in the 2020 People’s Choice Award.

At the live interactive event, the organization will share stories from the award winners and reveal the 2020 Earle G. Shettleworth Jr. Preservation Champion and the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Preservation pros will hold a post-show networking session to meet with their project peers in private breakout rooms. For more information, visit mainepreservation.org.

Church to hold Thanksgiving Dessert Pie Fundraiser

WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris is planning a Thanksgiving Dessert Pie Fundraiser. The idea came about because the church will not be holding the annual chicken pie supper, which has taken place the week before Thanksgiving for over 100 years.

Those interested in purchasing a dessert pie can call an order to Marta Clements by Saturday, Nov. 21, at 207-674-2143. Pies can be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the church. The price is $15 a pie, and the selection includes apple, pumpkin, blueberry and rhubarb.

The church board is also planning a chicken pie fundraiser in January.

For more information, contact Clements at 207-674-2143 or [email protected]

