NEW SHARON — The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a basic on-site wastewater system installation course for contractors, code enforcement officers, licensed plumbing inspectors and site evaluator from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the New Sharon Masonic Hall, 46 Mercer Road/Route 2.

Topics will include design, permitting, construction and inspection processes contained in the Maine Subsurface Wastewater Disposal rules, as well as the use of erosion control devices and the Dig Safe process. Attendees who submit HHE-200 forms for two successfully completed system installations will be granted a certification number. The details of the voluntary program will be covered.

Six and a half training contact hours will be awarded and will apply toward re-certification for LPIs and CEOs, as well as Maine Department of Human Services and Department of Environmental Protection Voluntary Certification Programs for Septic System Installers and Contractors.

The cost is $85, including materials and a certificate of participation if paid registration is in by Nov. 9. For registration information, go to franklincswcd.org, or facebook.com/FCSWCD/info, or call 207-212-6109 or 207-778-4279.