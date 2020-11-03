SWEETWATER, Tenn. – Donald D. Fortin, 57, unexpectedly passed away on October 26, 2020 in Sweetwater, Tenn. Although living most his life in Maine, Donald was a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida for the last several years. He is survived by his mother, Theresa, his brothers, Daniel and Tony, his four children, Craig, Mark, Luke, and Sarah, his five grandchildren, Ella, Connor, Elliot, Conrad, and Logan, and countless life-long friends. Although Donald was his given name he answered to Don, Dad, Papa, Big D, Padre, and Dink.

Don was well known for his unparalleled work ethic and, aided by his perseverance (stubbornness), he never failed to “Make It Happen” as he always said. He was the most reliable man you would ever meet. Equally admirable was the way he lived generously without recognition, giving freely of what he had, including the shirt off his back. This was a quality that stemmed from a soul devoted to his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and a heart that wanted to please God. He lived each moment of his life with a sense of adventure fueled by a free spirit that was infectious. While our hearts mourn for the loss of such a great father and friend, it is comforting to know that he left this world doing what he did best, truly living – it brings a smile to our faces knowing that Heaven just got a little louder.

There will be a service to celebrate Don’s life for family and close friends at East Auburn Baptist Church in Auburn, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Thomas Dickerson, a missionary Don faithfully supported throughout the years via callingallnations.com.