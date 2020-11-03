AUBURN – Therese Marie “Terry” White, 63, of Auburn, passed away on October 27, 2020, at the Central Maine Medical Center surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.

Born in Lewiston on June 17, 1957, to Roger and Emelda Rioux, Terry was the fifth of six children. She attended Auburn schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1975. and the University of Maine in 1979 with a B.S. degree in education.

An outstanding athlete, Terry was the MVP of her high school field hockey, basketball and softball teams. She continued her regimen of physical fitness and nutrition the rest of her life.

Following her college graduation, she was employed by the Lewiston School system as a K-6 physical education teacher for 30 years, retiring in 2010. In her retirement, Terry enjoyed golfing, walking and hiking in Acadia National Park.

Terry is survived by her husband, Don White of Auburn and step children Kara White of Brookings, S.D., and Jamie White, of Lewiston, daughter, Stacy Anderson and husband Russ of West Gardiner and two granddaughters, Lila and Cora Anderson. Also surviving are her sister, Joanne Desgrosseilliers and husband John of Phippsburg, brother Richard and wife Janet of Granbury, Texas, brother, Don and wife Jackie of Auburn, and brother, Paul and wife Pam of Brandon, Miss. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Steve of Monmouth.

All who knew Terry, will remember her as a kind, sweet, and caring person who was devoted to her husband, Don, her daughter Stacy, her family and the loves of her life, her granddaughters, Lila and Cora.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.