TURNER – Cynthia R. Pierce, 89, of Turner, Maine, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Cynthia was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, on April 3, 1931, to Mary (Malinek) and George Polasko. She attended schools in Norwalk, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1949. She married Webster Pierce on July 24, 1951, in Westport, Conn. Cynthia and Web spent their early years in Norwalk, welcoming eight children into their lives. In 1973 the family moved to Turner, Maine.

Cynthia formed many close, long-lasting friendships within the Turner community. She will be remembered by many through her work in the Turner schools, being a dedicated teacher’s aide in the local kindergarten before becoming both a substitute teacher and frequent volunteer. Those who had the opportunity to be around Cynthia quickly realized how much she loved working with children in a variety of roles. She always had a smile and kind words as she encouraged others, both young and old, to do their best and celebrate their accomplishments.

Cynthia placed great importance on her relationships with those she cared about. She cherished her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her children’s friends were always welcomed in the home and she was a second mom to many of them. She and Web enjoyed volunteering and socializing with other couples within the community. Cynthia also had her groups of lady-friends (the Opals and the Lunch-Bunch) she would meet with frequently for “girlfriend” time. She was a member of St. Philip’s Church in Auburn where many of these friendships began. She was well loved and will be missed by family, extended family and the community.

Cynthia is survived by her children Susan Pierce and partner Phil Yates of Northport, Scott Pierce of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Jody and husband Bob Glover of Winthrop, Gail and husband Ron Bussiere of Turner, Mark and wife Holly (Cotta) of Norwalk, Conn., and Michael and wife Deana (Morris) of Turner. She leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Webster, her sister, Peggy Polasko, and her two sons, Kevin and Matthew Pierce.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful team from Beacon Hospice; Crystal, Sonia, Sarah, and Steve as well as caregivers Gretchen and Laura for their compassion, caring and guidance that allowed Cynthia’s final months at home to be lived in comfort and peace.

A memorial gathering and a memorial service honoring Cynthia’s life will be celebrated at a later date at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston, Maine 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.