Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Darren Plante, 54, of Lewiston struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Tatum O. Brown of Lewiston at 10:16 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street. The 2007 GMC driven by Plante and owned by U-Haul International Inc. and Brown’s 2013 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kathleen M. Porell, 68, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Lori L. McRae, 52, of Brunswick at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on Mount Auburn Avenue. Porell’s 2013 Nissan and McRae’s 2010 Mercedes-Benz received functional damage.

Arrests

Auburn

• Phillip McLaughlin, 35, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:14 p.m. Tuesday at 96 Madison St.

Lewiston

• Krista Morrison, 27, of Yarmouth, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:30 p.m. Monday at 80 Oak St.

• Matthew Lyons, 22, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and a charge of operating after suspension, 1:37 a.m. Tuesday at Bartlett and Pine streets.

• Carey Newman, 44, of Hope Haven, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

