Mark Arel, left, picks up a monkey wrench to hand to his brother Dan, right, as they haul a section of a dock from Middle Range Pond in Poland Monday at dusk. He was with a crew from What’s Up Docks removing them from Cyndi’s Dockside Restaurant & Boathouse. “We would be doing this in any weather so we lucked out with this sweet stretch.” said Arel as he and his brother walked a section onto dry land. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
