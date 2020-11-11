The Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry would like to thank 5-year-old Liliana Tripp, and her parents, for the generous donation of food, money and gift cards.

We were amazed at what one little girl could do when she put her mind to it. It will go a long way towards helping our hungry friends and neighbors.

Again, thank you Liliana for a job well done.

Karen Miller, Oxford, food pantry president

