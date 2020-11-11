This week we are honoring our veterans for all they have done to keep our country safe. They have done this in times of war and peace, and sometimes when it seems a bit of both. They did this knowing their lives could be sacrificed.

Now we are at war with the COVID-19 virus, and we are being asked to put on a mask to protect everyone. Some people do not, using the excuse that it is an inconvenience. What do they say to the veterans who put on a uniform to protect everyone and did not find it an inconvenience?

Roger Ducharme, Auburn