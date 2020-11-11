This week we are honoring our veterans for all they have done to keep our country safe. They have done this in times of war and peace, and sometimes when it seems a bit of both. They did this knowing their lives could be sacrificed.
Now we are at war with the COVID-19 virus, and we are being asked to put on a mask to protect everyone. Some people do not, using the excuse that it is an inconvenience. What do they say to the veterans who put on a uniform to protect everyone and did not find it an inconvenience?
Roger Ducharme, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
OFCU contributes to Canton bicentennial celebration
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
The essence of Meraki and heavenly angel food
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Is the election over yet?
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Wednesday, November 11